Nothing to do with Independence Hall on the other side of town, this beautiful seafront park is great for its Mediterranean views and plenty of grass to run around, throw a frisbee or have a picnic. Like most of Tel Aviv's public spaces, it's popular with dog walkers and is the venue for children's birthday parties on weekends. Next to the Hilton Hotel, it also has a well-equipped children's play area with swings, slides and climbing frames.