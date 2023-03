No visit to Tel Aviv is complete without a seaside stroll, and after recent renovations to the city’s boardwalk (tayelet in Hebrew), it is an absolute must. The 14km of coastline are now packed with bike paths and walkways, wooden amphitheatre seating overlooking beach volleyball nets, playgrounds, exercise equipment and comfortable cafes.

Notice the subtle changes as you venture from beach to beach, from the family-friendly to gay-friendly, exercise-focused and more.