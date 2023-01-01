Jaffa Flea Market

In recent years, lots of energy has gone into giving Jaffa's Old City a tourism-triggered makeover, and the results are undeniably attractive. However, the real draw in this part of the city is considerably more dishevelled. Spread over a grid of streets south of the clock tower, Jaffa's much-loved pishpeshuk or shuk ha-pishpeshim (flea market) is full of boutiques, laid-back cafes, pop-up bars and colourful street stalls selling vintage clothes, objects and furniture.

Some of the items sold are junk (such as old TVs or irons), but within the rough you'll also find genuine antiques, wood crafts, Arabic drums and more. Note that stalls and shops are closed on Saturday, but cafes, bars and restaurants are open. On summer nights, outdoor entertainment is sometimes staged in the main stall area and on Thursdays the market is open until late.