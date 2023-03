Built in the 18th century, this imposing stone building just south of Kedumim Sq originally served as a hostel for Jewish pilgrims arriving at Jaffa and was later converted into a soap and perfume factory. Now the residence of local artist Ilana Goor, it is open to the public as a gallery. The collection here won't be to all tastes, being dominated by tribal art and works by Goor, but the interior spaces and panoramic terrace are extremely attractive.