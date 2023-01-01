Tel Aviv Museum of Art

The modern ‘envelope’ building by American architect Preston Scott Cohen is one of many reasons to visit this impressive gallery located on the eastern edge of the city centre. There's a huge amount to see here (including art activities for kids), but undoubtedly the highlight is the superb collection of Impressionist and post-Impressionist art on the 1st floor of the main building, which includes works by Renoir, Gauguin, Degas, Pissarro, Monet, Picasso, Cézanne, Van Gogh, Vuillard, Matisse, Soutine and Chagall.

Also worth investigating are the temporary exhibitions (there are always a number to choose from), the architecture and design wing, and the galleries showcasing 20th-century Israeli art. The museum's Pastel Brasserie & Bar has indoor and outdoor seating and is a convenient lunch choice.