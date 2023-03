Located in a cul de sac at the end of Bialik St, which is full of significant Bauhaus-style buildings, this cultural centre comprises two galleries where temporary exhibitions are held, as well as a permanent exhibition of historical photographs and documents about the city. The building, which dates from 1925, was used as Tel Aviv's city hall until 1965 and visitors can see a reconstruction of the office once used by Meir Dizengoff.