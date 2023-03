Israel’s national poet Chaim Nachman Bialik lived in this handsome 1920s villa, which is designed in the style of the Arts and Crafts movement. Its richly decorated downstairs interiors include custom-made furniture, a vivid colour scheme and ceramic tiles representing the Twelve Tribes of Israel, the Star of David and the signs of the zodiac. Bialik's private library, study and bedroom are preserved upstairs, and there's an archive of his papers in the basement.