Dizengoff Square

For decades, this spacious public square along Tel Aviv’s commercial Dizengoff St was the popular domain of skateboarders, punk rockers and pigeons. But after a recent renovation that restored the square to its original architectural plan, it feels welcoming to everyone from babies in prams to retirees in search of a fountain to gather around and a place to sit.

The colourful 'Fire and Water' fountain at the centre of the square (which is named after the wife of the city’s iconic first mayor) was designed by Israeli artist Yaacov Agam.