Bograshov Beach
Tel Aviv
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.42 MILES
Next to the ornate tomb of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat is a new museum that bears his name. Divided into two parts, the first half traces…
1.18 MILES
The modern ‘envelope’ building by American architect Preston Scott Cohen is one of many reasons to visit this impressive gallery located on the eastern…
2.01 MILES
Park HaYarkon is Tel Aviv's answer to Central Park. Joggers, cyclists, skaters, footballers and frisbee-throwers should head for this 3.5-sq-km stretch of…
1.87 MILES
In recent years, lots of energy has gone into giving Jaffa's Old City a tourism-triggered makeover, and the results are undeniably attractive. However,…
0.28 MILES
South from Hilton Beach, this is Tel Aviv's main beach. Well equipped with sunloungers, ice-cream shops, an outdoor gym and beach restaurants, it's…
4.72 MILES
Ron Arad's elongated and extremely elegant swirl of red concrete and steel is one of Greater Tel Aviv's most striking examples of contemporary…
0.67 MILES
Nestled between the tranquil streets of the Yemenite Quarter and the creative corridor of Nahalat Binyamin St, Tel Aviv's busiest street market is, in…
6.61 MILES
The long stretch of white sandy beaches from the marina to the Apollonia National Park is the main pull for people coming to Herzliya. Thanks to its sheer…
Nearby Tel Aviv attractions
0.1 MILES
Frishman Beach is perhaps the widest stretch of sand in Tel Aviv. There's plenty of space on the sand and good access to the swimming area. It's located…
0.28 MILES
South from Hilton Beach, this is Tel Aviv's main beach. Well equipped with sunloungers, ice-cream shops, an outdoor gym and beach restaurants, it's…
0.38 MILES
Close to the Carmel Market, Jerusalem Beach is at the start of Allenby St and its seafront fountain. Come with beers, music, watermelons and a nargileh…
0.43 MILES
No visit to Tel Aviv is complete without a seaside stroll, and after recent renovations to the city’s boardwalk (tayelet in Hebrew), it is an absolute…
0.46 MILES
Located in a cul de sac at the end of Bialik St, which is full of significant Bauhaus-style buildings, this cultural centre comprises two galleries where…
0.47 MILES
For decades, this spacious public square along Tel Aviv’s commercial Dizengoff St was the popular domain of skateboarders, punk rockers and pigeons. But…
0.48 MILES
Israel’s national poet Chaim Nachman Bialik lived in this handsome 1920s villa, which is designed in the style of the Arts and Crafts movement. Its richly…
0.53 MILES
Sometimes referred to as the 'Gauguin of Palestine' but more reminiscent of Matisse, Romanian-born Reuven Rubin (1893–1974) immigrated to Palestine in…