To escape the city pace, head to Gan Meir Park, on the western side of King George St, where dog walkers release their four-legged friends in a specially designated dog run, and parents do the same to their two-legged charges at the playground. There’s plenty of tree-shaded space and picnic benches for some lunchtime lounging.

