An icon on Habima Sq, this looming, minimalist steel sculpture by Menashe Kadishman (1932–2015) was constructed from 1967 to 1976 to address the economic instability that plagued the country during those years. Composed of – you guessed it – three circles stacked 15m high at a slight diagonal, it was the subject of controversy in 2015 when the mayor put a hot-pink bra on two of them in an effort to raise breast cancer awareness.