Home to a handful of Tel Aviv's top cultural institutions – Helena Rubenstein Pavilion, Charles Bronfman Auditorium and Habima National Theatre – this expansive plaza is a great place to stop and bask in the bright glow of the city's Bauhaus structures. At first approach, the Three Circles Sculpture dominates the landscape, but a stroll around reveals a peaceful sunken garden and reflecting pool that adds a little colour and movement to all those clean lines.