Helena Rubenstein Pavilion

Endowed by the cosmetics entrepreneur of the same name, this contemporary-art space is an annex of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art. There's a permanent collection of decorative arts on the top floor, but the main draw is the temporary exhibition space downstairs, which showcases work by both Israeli and international artists – it's a good place to feel the pulse of Tel Aviv's ever-evolving artistic scene.

The International-style building, which opened in 1959, is just off Habima Sq, home to Israel's national theatre. At the back of the pavilion, there's a small but shady courtyard with benches and a cute cafe.