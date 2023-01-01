Herzliya Beach

The long stretch of white sandy beaches from the marina to the Apollonia National Park is the main pull for people coming to Herzliya. Thanks to its sheer width, it offers more space than the sometimes crowded beaches of Tel Aviv, and it is still lined with seafront bars, hotels and the odd surf shack.

At the southern end of the beach is the marina with its slightly dated Arena shopping mall; to the north side are the stunning sand dunes and jagged cliffs of Apollonia. For those wanting to do more than sunbathing, there's beach volleyball, kayaking and surfing along the shore.