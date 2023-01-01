This theme park makes for a fun, though noisy, day out for families. Rides range from the white-knuckle Black Mamba rollercoaster to gentler fairground attractions, such as carousels. When it's open (best to check before, as times change), it is jam-packed with screaming children and teenagers. It's located on the border of northern Tel Aviv and Ramat Aviv, opposite Park HaYarkon.

It's free for children under the age of two (you'll need ID to prove it) and pregnant women get in for 90NIS; there are also group discounts. Plenty of Dan buses stop near the park or you could take a train to Tel Aviv University and walk for five minutes.