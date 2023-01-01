Carmel Market

Nestled between the tranquil streets of the Yemenite Quarter and the creative corridor of Nahalat Binyamin St, Tel Aviv's busiest street market is, in many ways, the heart of the city. Here, you can (literally) taste the chaos of a cultural melting pot at stalls selling vibrant fruits, vegetables, olives, pickles, nuts, meat, cheese and freshly baked bread.

Savour the scene from cafes slinging plates of ethnic food favourites – the ingredients of which are often sourced straight from the market – or part with some shekels after bargaining with vendors who hawk kitsch souvenirs, discount beachwear or knock-off designer accessories. It's crowded and noisy, to be sure – but you won't find anywhere else in the city so spirited.