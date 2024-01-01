Chelouche Gallery

Tel Aviv

Enjoy striking exhibitions from a range of contemporary art luminaries at this gallery set in the neoclassical 'Twin House', a 1920s building with two identical wings designed by Joseph Berlin as a residence for himself and his brother. The welcoming Tola'at Sfarim (Book Worm) Cafe and Bookshop is on the ground floor.

