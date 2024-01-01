Enjoy striking exhibitions from a range of contemporary art luminaries at this gallery set in the neoclassical 'Twin House', a 1920s building with two identical wings designed by Joseph Berlin as a residence for himself and his brother. The welcoming Tola'at Sfarim (Book Worm) Cafe and Bookshop is on the ground floor.
Chelouche Gallery
Tel Aviv
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.78 MILES
Next to the ornate tomb of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat is a new museum that bears his name. Divided into two parts, the first half traces…
1.06 MILES
The modern ‘envelope’ building by American architect Preston Scott Cohen is one of many reasons to visit this impressive gallery located on the eastern…
2.43 MILES
Park HaYarkon is Tel Aviv's answer to Central Park. Joggers, cyclists, skaters, footballers and frisbee-throwers should head for this 3.5-sq-km stretch of…
1.37 MILES
In recent years, lots of energy has gone into giving Jaffa's Old City a tourism-triggered makeover, and the results are undeniably attractive. However,…
1.1 MILES
South from Hilton Beach, this is Tel Aviv's main beach. Well equipped with sunloungers, ice-cream shops, an outdoor gym and beach restaurants, it's…
3.89 MILES
Ron Arad's elongated and extremely elegant swirl of red concrete and steel is one of Greater Tel Aviv's most striking examples of contemporary…
0.2 MILES
Nestled between the tranquil streets of the Yemenite Quarter and the creative corridor of Nahalat Binyamin St, Tel Aviv's busiest street market is, in…
7.28 MILES
The long stretch of white sandy beaches from the marina to the Apollonia National Park is the main pull for people coming to Herzliya. Thanks to its sheer…
Nearby Tel Aviv attractions
0.2 MILES
Nestled between the tranquil streets of the Yemenite Quarter and the creative corridor of Nahalat Binyamin St, Tel Aviv's busiest street market is, in…
0.26 MILES
This huge tower, the first skyscraper in Israel opened in 1965, is one of Tel Aviv's major landmarks and a notable part of its skyline. It has permanent…
0.27 MILES
Splendidly located on Rothschild Blvd, this museum chronicles the formation and activities of the Haganah, the paramilitary organisation that was the…
0.29 MILES
On the south end of Rothschild Blvd is this monument and fountain that commemorates the 66 families who won the lottery for Tel Aviv's founding plots…
0.3 MILES
A simple bronze statue of Meir Dizengoff on horseback, Tel Aviv's founding mayor, sits in front of Independence Hall – Dizengoff's former home and where…
0.31 MILES
Though it's still in need of some restoration work, a stop at this site provides some useful historical insight. Originally the home of Meir Dizengoff,…
0.34 MILES
Sometimes referred to as the 'Gauguin of Palestine' but more reminiscent of Matisse, Romanian-born Reuven Rubin (1893–1974) immigrated to Palestine in…
0.38 MILES
To escape the city pace, head to Gan Meir Park, on the western side of King George St, where dog walkers release their four-legged friends in a specially…