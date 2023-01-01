Meir Dizengoff Statue

A simple bronze statue of Meir Dizengoff on horseback, Tel Aviv's founding mayor, sits in front of Independence Hall – Dizengoff's former home and where David Ben-Gurion declared Israel a state.

The depiction of mayor Meir on his beloved mare, which he acquired from a Bedouin chief, has a bit of an endearing backstory: he commuted by horseback, and despite the animal's fear of motorcycles and workers laying phone cables into the ground, she soldiered on daily along the same route to help Dizengoff tend to his diplomatic affairs.