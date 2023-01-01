Suzanne Dellal Centre

The first school built outside the city walls of Jaffa, this 1892 building set in leafy surrounds was converted into a cultural centre between 1984 and 1989, triggering the gentrification of the formerly dishevelled Neve Tzedek neighbourhood. A popular venue for festivals and cultural events, it has a focus on dance and is home to the internationally recognised Batsheva troupe. Even if you don't have tickets to a performance, it's worth visiting just to stroll around its idyllic courtyard.