Nachum Gutman Museum of Art

Take in the multifaceted talents of one of the country’s most celebrated creatives through paintings, sculptures and children's book illustrations, all set in a historic home. Some 200 works by 20th-century Israeli artist Nachum Gutman (1898–1980) are on display in this space that was one of the first 48 structures that formed the nucleus of the charming Neve Tzedek quarter.

From 1907 to 1914, this building housed the newspaper HaPoel HaTzair (Young Worker), for a socialist Zionist movement, whose history can be found in the Writers’ House that was built in 1887 and was one of the first buildings in Neve Tzedek.