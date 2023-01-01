The first neighbourhood outside Jaffa's city walls, the American Colony was established by a group of American Christians in the 1860s. You'll learn the engaging story of their star-crossed (some would say hare-brained) settlement scheme at the Maine Friendship House museum. The colony area, run-down but charming, is centred on the corner of Auerbach and Be'er Hoffman Sts, 1km northeast of Jaffa's old city.

The museum is only open two days a week, but visitors can call ahead and staff will open it.