Old Railway Station

Once the terminus of the Jerusalem–Jaffa train line, this station near the southern end of the beachfront promenade operated between 1892 and 1948 and was subsequently used by the IDF as a storage facility before being converted into a retail and entertainment complex. Now the old station houses are home to shops, cafes, bars and a branch of the popular ice-cream chain Vaniglia, it's known locally as HaTachana (The Station).

Its car park is also handy for a visit to the Neve Tzedek neighbourhood.

Note that cafes and restaurants are open Friday evening, but the shops in the complex close at 5pm.