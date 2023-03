Built in 1916 by Jaffa’s Ottoman governor of the same name, this white limestone mosque built on the border of Tel Aviv and Jaffa has always had symbolic significance for Jaffa’s Arab population. In the 1948 Arab–Israeli War, its minaret was used by Arab snipers. Although not open to visitors, it is one of the city's best-preserved old buildings.

The mosque is located across from Charles Clore Park's north end on HaYarkon St.