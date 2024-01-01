Immanuel Church

Tel Aviv

LoginSave

This small but charming German Templer church, now Lutheran, dates from 1904. Its fine organ is used for concerts. Completely unlike anything else in Tel Aviv, it's a little piece of European Christian architecture in the Middle East. It holds services at 11am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Exterior of the Yasser Arafat Museum in Ramallah.

    Yasser Arafat Museum

    28.04 MILES

    Next to the ornate tomb of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat is a new museum that bears his name. Divided into two parts, the first half traces…

  • Tel Aviv Museum of Art in Israel

    Tel Aviv Museum of Art

    2 MILES

    The modern ‘envelope’ building by American architect Preston Scott Cohen is one of many reasons to visit this impressive gallery located on the eastern…

  • TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - May 6 2016: Lake, bench, girls with dog, and relax in Yarkon Park; Shutterstock ID 698891233; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Keith; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Tel Aviv Online Update

    Park HaYarkon

    3.36 MILES

    Park HaYarkon is Tel Aviv's answer to Central Park. Joggers, cyclists, skaters, footballers and frisbee-throwers should head for this 3.5-sq-km stretch of…

  • Tel Aviv, Israel - April 5, 2016: Visitors on The Flea Market, Shuk Hapishpeshim in old district Jaffa, Tel Aviv, Israel.

    Jaffa Flea Market

    0.44 MILES

    In recent years, lots of energy has gone into giving Jaffa's Old City a tourism-triggered makeover, and the results are undeniably attractive. However,…

  • Rettungsschwimmer Station im Sonnenlicht, Gordon Beach, Tel Aviv, Israel, Naher Osten Rights-Managed Image - Lizenzpflichtiges Bildmaterial - (c) by LOOK-foto - JEGLICHE VERWENDUNG nur gegen HONORAR und BELEG - Werbliche Nutzung nur nach schriftlicher Freigabe - Es gelten die AGB von LOOK-foto - Tel. +49(0)89.544 233-0, Fax -22, info@look-foto.de, LOOK GmbH, Muellerstr. 42, 80469 Muenchen - www.look-foto.de

    Gordon Beach

    1.83 MILES

    South from Hilton Beach, this is Tel Aviv's main beach. Well equipped with sunloungers, ice-cream shops, an outdoor gym and beach restaurants, it's…

  • Design Museum Holon

    Design Museum Holon

    3.26 MILES

    Ron Arad's elongated and extremely elegant swirl of red concrete and steel is one of Greater Tel Aviv's most striking examples of contemporary…

  • Carmel Market

    Carmel Market

    1 MILES

    Nestled between the tranquil streets of the Yemenite Quarter and the creative corridor of Nahalat Binyamin St, Tel Aviv's busiest street market is, in…

  • Herzliya Beach

    Herzliya Beach

    8.15 MILES

    The long stretch of white sandy beaches from the marina to the Apollonia National Park is the main pull for people coming to Herzliya. Thanks to its sheer…

View more attractions

Nearby Tel Aviv attractions

1. Maine Friendship House

0.02 MILES

The first neighbourhood outside Jaffa's city walls, the American Colony was established by a group of American Christians in the 1860s. You'll learn the…

2. Old Railway Station

0.21 MILES

Once the terminus of the Jerusalem–Jaffa train line, this station near the southern end of the beachfront promenade operated between 1892 and 1948 and was…

3. Suzanne Dellal Centre

0.29 MILES

The first school built outside the city walls of Jaffa, this 1892 building set in leafy surrounds was converted into a cultural centre between 1984 and…

4. Alma Beach

0.37 MILES

With spectacular views across the water to Jaffa, this beach takes the title for Tel Aviv's coolest stretch of sand thanks to the city's hipsters who hang…

5. Nachum Gutman Museum of Art

0.37 MILES

Take in the multifaceted talents of one of the country’s most celebrated creatives through paintings, sculptures and children's book illustrations, all…

6. Clock Tower

0.39 MILES

Not quite Big Ben, this Ottoman clock tower was funded by residents to mark the 25th anniversary of the reign of Sultan Abdulhamid II (1876–1909). The…

7. Jaffa Flea Market

0.44 MILES

In recent years, lots of energy has gone into giving Jaffa's Old City a tourism-triggered makeover, and the results are undeniably attractive. However,…

8. Charles Clore Park

0.49 MILES

Sandwiched between Alma Beach and Banana Beach, this 12-hectare stretch of seaside green space is a nice change of pace when you want to marvel at the…