This small but charming German Templer church, now Lutheran, dates from 1904. Its fine organ is used for concerts. Completely unlike anything else in Tel Aviv, it's a little piece of European Christian architecture in the Middle East. It holds services at 11am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.
Immanuel Church
Tel Aviv
