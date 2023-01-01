Splendidly located on Rothschild Blvd, this museum chronicles the formation and activities of the Haganah, the paramilitary organisation that was the forerunner of today’s Israel Defence Forces (IDF). A civilian guerrilla force protecting kibbutzim (Jewish farms and cooperatives) from attack in the 1920s and '30s, the Haganah went on to assist in the illegal entry of more than 100,000 Jews into Palestine after the British government's 1939 white paper restricting immigration. After WWII, Haganah fighters carried out anti-British operations.