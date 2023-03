Sometimes referred to as the 'Gauguin of Palestine' but more reminiscent of Matisse, Romanian-born Reuven Rubin (1893–1974) immigrated to Palestine in 1923 and painted wonderful landscapes and scenes of local life in his adopted home. Set in his former house, the gallery hosts a number of scenes of Jaffa and plenty of portraits, providing a fascinating account of Jewish immigration and the early years of Israel.

