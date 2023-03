One of Israel's best-kept and most beautiful beaches, Netanya is actually a string of 12km-long sandy shores. The further you walk away from the city centre, the less crowded the beaches become. During weekdays these beaches offer ample space, but expect more crowds on the weekends. The promenade is decorated with flower beds and water fountains and has a good bicycle path.

There's an elevator down to the main beach at the end of Herzl St.