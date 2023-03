Planetanya is part of the recently-opened Madarame Centre for Science, Space and Culture. Besides the planetarium and its space films, it also has observation telescopes and an activity garden for children. It's a good 2km walk from the city down Ben-Gurion Blvd, so it might be worth jumping in a taxi from town.

The entry price includes one film; additional films are 15NIS. The website is in Hebrew only.