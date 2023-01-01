Apollonia National Park

This picturesque coastal park contains the ruins of a Crusader castle that becomes the venue for open-air concerts during summer weekends. There are some stunning views out over the Mediterranean, and nearby you can see the remains of a Roman villa and the well-kept 13th-century Sidni Ali Mosque.

The park can be reached by a 3km walk up Wingate St or easily by car from Hwy 2 (Kfar Shemaryahu junction), just beyond the small town of Nof Yam. There are also picnic grounds and grassy sand dunes in the adjacent Hof Hasharon National Park – great for a day out with children.