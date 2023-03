Walking trails weave among palm groves, rose beds and succulents at these expansive botanic gardens, 4km southwest of central Zichron Ya’akov. The gardens are a living memorial to Baron Edmond de Rothschild, who is credited with helping to establish agricultural communities during Israel’s early years; he is buried in the crypt here.

Some paths are wheelchair-accessible; find routes on the website. Picnics aren’t allowed, but there’s an on-site cafe and restaurant.