Striking displays and short films relate the struggles of early Zionist pioneers: fleeing pogroms in their homelands, escaping Ottoman detection on their arrival in the Holy Land, and the difficulties of nurturing farms and vineyards in an inhospitable climate. With an injection of funds from Baron Edmond de Rothschild, agricultural communities like Zichron Ya’akov were born and soon thrived.

The museum is two long blocks west of the northern end of the pedestrian zone on HaMeyasdim St.