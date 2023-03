Outside the Crusader walls, a few hundred metres east (away from the sea) from the park's northern entrance, is the fenced-in, excavated Cardo (Byzantine street). The red porphyry statue – one of two large figures from the 2nd or 3rd centuries AD – may portray Emperor Hadrian holding an orb and sceptre. An inscription in the mosaic floor credits Flavius Strategius, a 6th-century mayor, with making improvements to the Cardo.