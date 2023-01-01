This university campus museum showcases engrossing archaeological finds such as well-restored mosaics and troves of ancient coins, but the pièce de résistance is the Ma'agan Mikhael Shipwreck, a 2400-year-old merchant vessel unearthed in 1985. Originally 12.5m long, the ship would have hauled 15 tons of cargo and has a rare one-armed wooden anchor.

Elsewhere, the art wing assembles mostly Impressionist and post-Impressionist works (part of founder Dr Reuben Hecht's own collection), including works by luminaries like Van Gogh and Modigliani.

The Oscar Ghez Collection is a poignant display of the works by 18 Paris-based artists who perished in the Holocaust. Meanwhile, temporary art exhibitions place the spotlight on young artists, portraiture, Israeli art colonies and a host of other themes.

The Hecht Museum is beneath the Eshkol Tower; follow signs to the building's lower floor and then continue along the corridor until you see amphorae.