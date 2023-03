Founded in 1959 by art collector Felix Tikotin, this small, low-lit gallery immerses visitors in the sensory qualities of Japanese art. A visit here is best suited to Japanese art aficionados, though its 19th-century hanging scrolls, glazed bowls and calligraphy create a calming change of pace compared to Haifa's other major museums.

The upper floor has a pleasant canteen selling homemade cakes.