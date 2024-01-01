Gan Ha’Em

Haifa

Sculpted on the crest of Mt Carmel in 1913, this shady, kid-friendly public garden – whose name means 'Mother’s Park' – has a zoo, a playground and an amphitheatre that hosts free concerts on some summer evenings. It's located across from the upper terminus of the Carmelit metro line.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Shrine of the Bab and lower terraces at the Bahai World Center in Haifa, Israel.

    Baha’i Gardens

    0.42 MILES

    These formal gardens flowing down 19 steep terraces to a resplendent domed shrine – the final resting place of the prophet-herald of the Baha’i faith –…

  • 500649340 2015; 4847930; Annunciation; Architecture; Basilica; Basilica of the Annunciation; Christianity; Church; Church of the Annunciation; Courtyard; Dome; Galillee; Horizontal; Israel; Middle Eastern Culture; Nazareth - Israel; No People; Orthodox; Orthodox Church; Outdoors; Palestinian; Photography; Religion; Spirituality; Travel; Exterior of the Basilica of the Annunciation in Nazareth.

    Basilica of the Annunciation

    19.42 MILES

    Dominating the Old City’s skyline is the lantern-topped cupola of this Franciscan-run Roman Catholic basilica, an audacious modernist structure that’s…

  • The Cave of the Coffins facade, Bet She'arim National Park, Israel.

    Beit She’arim National Park

    10.82 MILES

    Nestled between Mt Carmel and Lower Galilee, spellbinding Beit She’arim is pitted with ancient catacombs, many of which you can enter. In the 2nd century…

  • A sea cave at Rosh Hanikra, Israel.

    Rosh HaNikra Grottoes

    20.87 MILES

    Bone-white limestone cliffs seem to burst from the deep blue sea at this geological beauty spot straddling the Israel–Lebanon border. A cable car descends…

  • An ancient Roman era main street in Tzipori National Park.

    Tzipori National Park

    17.71 MILES

    In ancient times, Tzipori was a prosperous and well-endowed city with stone-paved roadways (you can still see the ruts left by Roman wagons), a…

  • The Hecht Museum, located on the grounds of the University of Haifa.

    Hecht Museum

    3.46 MILES

    This university campus museum showcases engrossing archaeological finds such as well-restored mosaics and troves of ancient coins, but the pièce de…

  • International centre Mary of Nazareth located in the old city in Nazareth, Israel.

    Centre International Marie de Nazareth

    19.42 MILES

    Almost across the street from the Basilica of the Annunciation, this stunning complex is run by Chemin Neuf, a Roman Catholic community based in France,…

  • Сomplex of underground halls, which was built and used by the Knights Hospitaller, Acre, Israel.

    Knights' Halls

    9.45 MILES

    Akko's crowning attractions are the stone-vaulted Knights' Halls. Wandering these echoing chambers gives captivating insights into the medieval knights…

Nearby Haifa attractions

1. Zoo

0.09 MILES

The shaded slopes below Gan Ha'Em are home to a compact zoo with free-roaming peacocks, an aviary, a reptile house and habitats for monkeys, meerkats,…

2. Mané–Katz Museum

0.13 MILES

Ukraine-born artist Emmanuel Mané-Katz (1894–1962) was an influential member of the early-20th-century School of Paris and is best known for his colourful…

3. Tikotin Museum of Japanese Art

0.21 MILES

Founded in 1959 by art collector Felix Tikotin, this small, low-lit gallery immerses visitors in the sensory qualities of Japanese art. A visit here is…

4. Louis Promenade

0.27 MILES

A 15-minute walking path running parallel to Yefe Nof St, Louis Promenade offers lofty views over Haifa Bay and connects to other trails that thread their…

5. Viewing Balcony

0.39 MILES

Situated about 100m up the hill from the tour entrance of the Baha’i Gardens, this viewing platform allows a bird’s-eye view over the Shrine of the Báb…

7. Shrine of the Báb

0.61 MILES

Though it’s primarily a pilgrimage site, modestly dressed visitors are allowed to enter this domed shrine holding the remains of the Báb, spiritual…

8. MadaTech

0.65 MILES

Kid-friendly science exhibits fill this elegant 1912 building, including hands-on displays in the astronomy rooms, optical illusions and a hall of mirrors…