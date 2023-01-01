Mané–Katz Museum

Ukraine-born artist Emmanuel Mané-Katz (1894–1962) was an influential member of the early-20th-century School of Paris and is best known for his colourful depictions of the shtetls (ghettos) of Eastern Europe. In the late 1950s he was given this home by the Haifa city authorities in return for the bequest of his works. Hundreds of his paintings are displayed inside, alongside antiques and Judaica.

The museum closes down between temporary exhibitions, though its garden cafe remains open. Check the website for details before you go.