Kid-friendly science exhibits fill this elegant 1912 building, including hands-on displays in the astronomy rooms, optical illusions and a hall of mirrors (exhibits are labelled with the appropriate age group). The building was the first home of the Technion–Israel Institute and its soaring arches and echoing hallways are a delight to wander. When Albert Einstein visited in 1923, he planted a palm tree that still stands out front.

Fuel for budding scientists (that is, slushies and popcorn) is on sale in the inner courtyard.