A lift shudders its way up to the 30th-floor observation area of Eshkol Tower, the brazen high-rise topping Haifa University. Designed by renowned Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, the tower was completed in 1978. It has since been eclipsed as Haifa's tallest building, but the views remain exceptional – who would have thought that hulking Haifa could appear Lilliputian from above? A worthwhile photo op after visiting the Hecht Museum.