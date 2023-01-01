The park's visitor centre, aka the Caesarea Experience, is located on the harbour's jetty. Inside, a 10-minute film (available in seven languages) presents an excellent overview of Caesarea's eventful history; it's shown in English twice an hour (hourly on the hour on Saturday).

A second room contains computer-animated holograms of 13 historical personalities who 'answer' visitors' questions in six languages. The film can also be viewed near the park's southern entrance, in the white, tentlike building.