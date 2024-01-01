Crusader Church

One feature of the Crusader City site in Caesarea National Park is this 13th-century Crusader-era church. It was built over the site of an older Byzantine church and destroyed in 1291 by the Mamluks. Some archaeologists believe the church was never completed, most probably because the earlier Byzantine structure couldn't support the weight of the new church.
