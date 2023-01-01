Tishbi Winery

Gastronomes won’t want to miss swirling a wine glass or three at this atmospheric vineyard, 4km south of central Zichron Ya’akov. Tishbi was established in the late 19th century by Lithuanian immigrants and has been family-run ever since. A standard tasting session offers a primer from malbec to chardonnay, but we love the wine and chocolate experience (45NIS to 55NIS), which pairs wines with gourmet chocolates. Book ahead.

There’s a superb kosher restaurant attached to the winery or head to the affiliated wine bar in central Zichron Ya’akov.