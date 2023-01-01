NILI Museum

Guided tours lead visitors through the turbulent life of Aaron Aaronsohn (1876–1919), a noted agronomist and botanist who, along with his family, founded and led a pro-British WWI spy ring known as NILI. Tours of their former family home take place in Hebrew on the hour; tours in English are every 1½ hours (but it's best to call or email ahead to confirm times).

As you pass through the immaculate period-furnished rooms, you'll learn how Aaronsohn battled crop-destroying locust plagues while organising his network of underground intelligence.