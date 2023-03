A long fine-sand beach stretches south from Dor, with swimming zones patrolled by lifeguards, tidal pools and ruins to explore nearby. Ancient Dor was an important port city – successively Canaanite, Israelite, Assyrian, Persian and Hellenistic – mentioned repeatedly in the Old Testament. It's situated 10km northwest of Zichron Ya'akov. Find free parking in beach resort car parks.