Eretz Israel Museum

Incorporating the archaeological excavations of Tel Qasile, an ancient port city dating from the 12th century BCE, this museum sports a huge and varied range of exhibits and deserves at least half a day for those who appreciate curious relics of bygone eras. Sights include pavilions filled with glass and coins, a reconstructed flour mill and olive-oil plant, an ethnography and folklore collection, and a garden built around a gorgeous Byzantine bird mosaic. A planetarium is among the other attractions.