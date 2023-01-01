The Old Port is popular with families wandering around its waterfront shops, restaurants and cafes. A covered organic farmers market also attracts locals looking for their fresh vegetables, pasta and seafood. After dark and on weekends, hordes of clubbers descend on the area's strip of bars and nightclubs after midnight.

Originally opened in 1936, Tel Aviv's port went into decline with the construction of a better, deeper harbour at Ashdod in the 1960s. In the early 2000s, the Tel Aviv municipality finally overhauled the area, creating a wide wooden boardwalk, adding playgrounds and bike paths, and transforming the derelict warehouses into a commercial centre with big-name stores (Crocs, Levi's, Steve Madden, etc) to draw local shoppers.