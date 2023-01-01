Ben-Gurion House

Built between 1930 and 1931, this modest house on the way to the seafront was the Tel Aviv home of David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first prime minister. Built in a workers' neighbourhood, it is maintained more or less as it was left on the great man’s death. Downstairs visitors can view photographs of Ben-Gurion meeting famous figures such as Nixon, Kennedy and Einstein, while upstairs is home to the former PM's library and thousands of books in different languages.

An audiovisual presentation gives background on Ben-Gurion's life and on the foundation of the state of Israel.