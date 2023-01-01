Yitzhak Rabin Centre

Established in 1997 to promote democratic values, narrow socioeconomic gaps and address social divisiveness, this centre is also home to the Israeli Museum, which includes 150 films and 1500 photographs telling the story of modern Israel’s struggle for peace with its neighbours. Visitors can take a self-guided tour using a multilanguage audio device or book in advance to join a guided tour in Hebrew or English.

The museum's central narrative is interwoven with the story of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (1922–95), assassinated by a radical right-wing Orthodox Jew because of his work devising and implementing the Oslo Accords, which created the Palestinian National Authority and granted it partial control over parts of the Gaza Strip and West Bank.