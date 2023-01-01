Alexander Stream National Park

This nature reserve is located on the expansive white sand dunes where the Alexander stream meets the Mediterranean Sea. Believe it or not, these shallow streams are home to the largest population of soft-shell turtles in the country. The population of turtles is in decline, but you can still view these lovable creatures from 'Turtle Bridge', a definite hit with the kids.

The park also comprises the remains of a 19th-century Ottoman lookout on a hill and Beit Yanai beach, which has a campsite (48NIS per vehicle per night). Not accessible by public transport, the park is a 15-minute drive north of Netanya on Hwy 2.