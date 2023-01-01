Old town and port of Jaffa and modern skyline of Tel Aviv city, Israel; Shutterstock ID 510846877; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Keith; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Israel Update 2017

One of the oldest known harbours in the world, the port of Jaffa was mentioned in the Bible (as Joppa) and was once the disembarkation point for pilgrims to the Holy Land. Up until recent decades, it was also where Jaffa oranges were stored and exported all over the world. These days it's predominantly an entertainment facility incorporating a boardwalk and warehouses hosting bars, fish restaurants, shops and the not-for-profit Nalaga'at Centre, home to a deaf-blind theatre company.

The port is busiest on summer evenings, when free entertainment is sometimes staged and the boardwalk restaurants are packed with local diners. There is a large free car park to the south of the port.

