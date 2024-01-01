Israel Children's Museum

Israel

An experiential, interactive and educational museum for children aged 2½ to 11, the children's museum includes a magic forest (which covers emotions), kingdom of time (looking at growth and change) and butterfly enclosure for toddlers, as well as a cool aliens experience (set in a space ship) for older children. Advance bookings are essential.

