An experiential, interactive and educational museum for children aged 2½ to 11, the children's museum includes a magic forest (which covers emotions), kingdom of time (looking at growth and change) and butterfly enclosure for toddlers, as well as a cool aliens experience (set in a space ship) for older children. Advance bookings are essential.
Israel Children's Museum
Israel
